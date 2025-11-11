Drone Democracy: Telangana By-Election Sparks Intense Rivalries

The Jubilee Hills by-election, pivotal for Telangana's political landscape, witnessed a subdued voter turnout of 48.47% as reported by State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy. Both the ruling Congress and the challenging BRS have accused each other of violating the Model Code of Conduct, escalating tensions.

Notably, this election marks a historic first in India, as Hyderabad Police utilized 150 drones to oversee the polling process, ensuring compliance with regulations. Despite the technological oversight, election day was fraught with accusations of misconduct, including bogus voting and illegal campaigning allegations against both parties.

The outcome of this by-election, necessitated by the demise of MLA Maganti Gopinath, is seen as a critical performance indicator for CM Revanth Reddy, with the results slated for release on November 14. The competition remains fierce as parties vie to strengthen their electoral positions.