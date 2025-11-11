Left Menu

Congress Reinforces Unity and Secularism with NCP Leader's Induction

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized the strengthening of the Congress party through Rahul Gandhi's efforts and pro-people policies, as well as the induction of Ashok Jagdale from the NCP into the Congress. These developments signal growing confidence in the Congress leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:48 IST
Congress Reinforces Unity and Secularism with NCP Leader's Induction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Maharashtra is witnessing renewed vigor rooted in ideological consistency and strategic alliances. MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal announced the induction of Ashok Jagdale, a senior leader from the Nationalist Congress Party, into Congress, citing it as a testament to the strengthening faith in the party and its pro-people stance.

Rahul Gandhi's persistent advocacy on behalf of the common citizen has been credited with bolstering public trust in the Congress, according to Sapkal. He stressed the party's commitment to societal unity and secular values, which resonate well with the varied populace of Maharashtra.

Jagdale's move to Congress aligns with a critical parliamentary board meeting set to finalize candidates for municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. Key figures in Congress view this transition as a pivotal moment in the political landscape, strengthening the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi.

TRENDING

1
Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

 Global
2
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

 Global
4
Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025