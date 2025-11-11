Congress Reinforces Unity and Secularism with NCP Leader's Induction

The Congress party in Maharashtra is witnessing renewed vigor rooted in ideological consistency and strategic alliances. MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal announced the induction of Ashok Jagdale, a senior leader from the Nationalist Congress Party, into Congress, citing it as a testament to the strengthening faith in the party and its pro-people stance.

Rahul Gandhi's persistent advocacy on behalf of the common citizen has been credited with bolstering public trust in the Congress, according to Sapkal. He stressed the party's commitment to societal unity and secular values, which resonate well with the varied populace of Maharashtra.

Jagdale's move to Congress aligns with a critical parliamentary board meeting set to finalize candidates for municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. Key figures in Congress view this transition as a pivotal moment in the political landscape, strengthening the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi.