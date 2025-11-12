Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Spike as Japan and China Clash Over Taiwan Comments

Tensions have risen between Japan and China following Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi's comments about Taiwan. Her remarks in parliament suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could lead to a military response from Tokyo. This has led to heated exchanges and calls for the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:37 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Spike as Japan and China Clash Over Taiwan Comments
Sanae Takaichi

The diplomatic rift between China and Japan has intensified after Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi's remarks regarding Taiwan provoked sharp reactions from Beijing. Takaichi's comments in parliament suggested that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan might compel Japan to consider military options, triggering a flurry of hostile responses from Chinese state media.

China lodged a formal protest and criticized Takaichi's statements as 'extremely malicious,' warning that Japan's stance had crossed a line. Meanwhile, Tokyo described a threatening post by China's Consul General in Osaka as 'inappropriate' and expressed their concerns to Beijing, highlighting the ongoing friction.

Amidst the escalating tensions, key political figures in Japan have urged for the expulsion of the Chinese diplomat involved in the controversy. This situation underscores the sensitive dynamics between the countries, emphasizing Taiwan's role in regional security dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Pulse: NDA Eyes Strong Performance as Exit Polls Predict Favorable Outcome

Bihar's Electoral Pulse: NDA Eyes Strong Performance as Exit Polls Predict F...

 India
2
Supreme Court Orders Swift Release of Delhi Lawyer Amid Controversial Arrest

Supreme Court Orders Swift Release of Delhi Lawyer Amid Controversial Arrest

 India
3
Hazlewood Cleared After Injury Scare, Set for Ashes

Hazlewood Cleared After Injury Scare, Set for Ashes

 Global
4
Mumbai's Fake Call Centre Scam Busted: Key Arrests Highlight International Fraud

Mumbai's Fake Call Centre Scam Busted: Key Arrests Highlight International F...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025