Tensions Rise As US-Iran Talks Loom Amid Protests

President Donald Trump announced that Iran expressed interest in negotiating after his threat of military action responding to its crackdown on protesters. This comes as Iran's death toll in recent demonstrations has reached at least 544, according to activists.

Iran has yet to respond to these developments. Oman's foreign minister, serving as a mediator, visited Tehran to potentially discuss the issue. Trump has imposed strict conditions over Iran's nuclear and missile programs, complicating negotiations. Iranian officials highlighted foreign influences behind the protests, with state media airing government loyalist demonstrations shouting anti-American sentiments.

While Trump is considering responses involving cyberattacks or military strikes, a dialogue with Iran is on the table. Iran's speaker iterated that any US military intervention would invite counter-attacks. With the internet disrupted in Iran, the true scope of the protests remains hard to verify, raising concerns over aggressive crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)