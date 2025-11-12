Corruption Storm: Ukrainian Justice Minister's Suspension Amid Energy Scandal
Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko amid an investigation into a $100 million corruption scandal in the energy sector. Galushchenko, targeted in the probe, supported the decision during the investigation into senior energy officials. The scandal has fueled public outrage amid ongoing infrastructure challenges.
Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko, the prime minister announced today, as a corruption probe in the energy sector intensifies.
The inquiry accuses seven individuals of a $100 million kickback scheme, highlighting Kyiv's ongoing battle against corruption. Notably, Galushchenko previously served as the energy minister, placing him at the center of the controversy.
Galushchenko expressed his agreement with his suspension, stressing his determination to defend himself legally. The kickback allegations are particularly sensitive, as the public endures frequent blackouts amidst persistent Russian attacks on infrastructure.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Justice
- Minister
- corruption
- energy
- scandal
- suspension
- Galushchenko
- probe
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Scandal Unfolds: Massive Irregularities in Arunachal Pradesh Land Compensation
IFC and Universidad Siglo 21 Partner to Boost Skills for Argentina’s Mining and Energy Sectors
Understanding Nuclear Energy: How Fission Powers the World’s Clean Energy Future
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift
Amazon Nations Launch $1 Billion Facility to Build Resilient Cities and Clean Energy Future