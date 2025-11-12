Left Menu

Corruption Storm: Ukrainian Justice Minister's Suspension Amid Energy Scandal

Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko amid an investigation into a $100 million corruption scandal in the energy sector. Galushchenko, targeted in the probe, supported the decision during the investigation into senior energy officials. The scandal has fueled public outrage amid ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:46 IST
Corruption Storm: Ukrainian Justice Minister's Suspension Amid Energy Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko, the prime minister announced today, as a corruption probe in the energy sector intensifies.

The inquiry accuses seven individuals of a $100 million kickback scheme, highlighting Kyiv's ongoing battle against corruption. Notably, Galushchenko previously served as the energy minister, placing him at the center of the controversy.

Galushchenko expressed his agreement with his suspension, stressing his determination to defend himself legally. The kickback allegations are particularly sensitive, as the public endures frequent blackouts amidst persistent Russian attacks on infrastructure.

