Corruption Storm: Ukrainian Justice Minister's Suspension Amid Energy Scandal

Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko, the prime minister announced today, as a corruption probe in the energy sector intensifies.

The inquiry accuses seven individuals of a $100 million kickback scheme, highlighting Kyiv's ongoing battle against corruption. Notably, Galushchenko previously served as the energy minister, placing him at the center of the controversy.

Galushchenko expressed his agreement with his suspension, stressing his determination to defend himself legally. The kickback allegations are particularly sensitive, as the public endures frequent blackouts amidst persistent Russian attacks on infrastructure.