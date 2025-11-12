Himachal Pradesh Government Celebrates Three Years of Transformative Governance

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is set to mark a milestone event on December 11, celebrating three years of governance with a state-level gathering in Mandi district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a preparatory meeting, shared that a high-powered committee, including prominent government officials, has been formed to finalize event arrangements.

The occasion will feature a showcase of 'Vyavstha Parivartan' initiatives, a coffee table book on state reforms, and recognize contributions from esteemed citizens and beneficiaries of government schemes, all aimed to herald systemic change and future governance priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)