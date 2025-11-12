Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Celebrates Three Years of Transformative Governance

The Himachal Pradesh government will host a state-level event in Mandi on December 11 to celebrate three years of governance. The event will highlight achievements in education, health, and economic reforms. Attendees will receive a coffee table book detailing the government's systemic changes, with key figures and beneficiaries honored.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is set to mark a milestone event on December 11, celebrating three years of governance with a state-level gathering in Mandi district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a preparatory meeting, shared that a high-powered committee, including prominent government officials, has been formed to finalize event arrangements.

The occasion will feature a showcase of 'Vyavstha Parivartan' initiatives, a coffee table book on state reforms, and recognize contributions from esteemed citizens and beneficiaries of government schemes, all aimed to herald systemic change and future governance priorities.

