Starmer Calls for BBC Reform Amid Leadership Resignations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges the BBC to address internal issues following high-profile resignations over bias allegations, while reaffirming his support for its independence and impartiality, especially in an era of widespread disinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:01 IST
In a decisive statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed the need for the BBC to address its internal challenges after its two top leaders resigned amid bias allegations. Citing the need for accountability, Starmer urged the broadcaster to 'get their house in order.'

Despite the recent turmoil, Starmer extended his support for a robust and independent BBC. He emphasized the critical importance of impartiality, particularly in today's era marked by rampant misinformation and disinformation.

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the delicate balance between upholding editorial independence and ensuring accountability within Britain's landmark public broadcaster, highlighting the ongoing struggle in safeguarding journalistic integrity.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

