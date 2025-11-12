Starmer Calls for BBC Reform Amid Leadership Resignations

In a decisive statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed the need for the BBC to address its internal challenges after its two top leaders resigned amid bias allegations. Citing the need for accountability, Starmer urged the broadcaster to 'get their house in order.'

Despite the recent turmoil, Starmer extended his support for a robust and independent BBC. He emphasized the critical importance of impartiality, particularly in today's era marked by rampant misinformation and disinformation.

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the delicate balance between upholding editorial independence and ensuring accountability within Britain's landmark public broadcaster, highlighting the ongoing struggle in safeguarding journalistic integrity.