Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

In a statement highlighting the ongoing debate over women's participation in politics, Youth League national secretary Najma Thabsheera openly criticized Umar Faizi Mukkam's recent comments. Faizi, a leader within Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, had opposed the fielding of women candidates for general constituencies.

Thabsheera's remarks come shortly after Faizi's controversial statement and underscore her belief in gender equality in political arenas. She insisted that Faizi's views, even as personal opinions, are misplaced and should not be deemed the official position of Samastha.

The controversy arose amid the upcoming Assembly polls, with two women, including a Vanitha League state secretary, contesting as IUML candidates. Thabsheera sees the election as a platform to showcase women's political strength, despite Faizi's suggestion of gender-specific candidacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)