Anbumani Ramadoss Claims PMK Leadership Amid Symbol Controversy

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the PMK party, announced on Wednesday that the Election Commission has officially recognized his leadership. Asserting this, he confirmed that PMK would contest future elections under the Mango symbol. His statement came amidst an internal dispute with his father, Dr. S. Ramadoss, who also laid claim to the symbol.

Addressing supporters in Chennai, Anbumani underlined the significance of the party's recognition and encouraged members to prepare for upcoming assembly elections. He contrasted PMK's developmental policies with those of the ruling DMK, claiming dissatisfaction among the populace during his 100-day Nadai Payanam.

Furthermore, Anbumani highlighted the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a strategic opportunity for strengthening party foundations. He urged cadres to conduct door-to-door visits to ensure supporters are properly registered, criticizing the DMK for diverting attention away from essential welfare issues.