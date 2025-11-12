Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Bold Moves to Lower Product Prices

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced forthcoming measures to lower prices on goods like coffee and bananas. These substantial announcements aim to improve the economy quickly, with Americans feeling the benefits by 2026. A $2,000 rebate check is proposed for those earning under $100,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:13 IST
U.S. Treasury's Bold Moves to Lower Product Prices
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed plans for 'substantial announcements' to reduce prices on imported goods like coffee and bananas, set to be unveiled in the coming days.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends,' Bessent expressed confidence that these measures would swiftly lower prices, projecting an improved sentiment about the economy by the first half of 2026.

Furthermore, Bessent discussed a proposed $2,000 rebate check for Americans earning less than $100,000, funded by tariff revenues. However, the final decision on this proposal is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India
2
Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians

Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians

 India
3
Tragic Plunge: Fatal Bus Crash in Peru's Ravine

Tragic Plunge: Fatal Bus Crash in Peru's Ravine

 Peru
4
BJP's Strategic Dialogue: Paving the Path for Manipur's Political Landscape

BJP's Strategic Dialogue: Paving the Path for Manipur's Political Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025