U.S. Treasury's Bold Moves to Lower Product Prices
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced forthcoming measures to lower prices on goods like coffee and bananas. These substantial announcements aim to improve the economy quickly, with Americans feeling the benefits by 2026. A $2,000 rebate check is proposed for those earning under $100,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed plans for 'substantial announcements' to reduce prices on imported goods like coffee and bananas, set to be unveiled in the coming days.
During an interview on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends,' Bessent expressed confidence that these measures would swiftly lower prices, projecting an improved sentiment about the economy by the first half of 2026.
Furthermore, Bessent discussed a proposed $2,000 rebate check for Americans earning less than $100,000, funded by tariff revenues. However, the final decision on this proposal is still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
