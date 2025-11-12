Left Menu

Jharkhand's Progressive Moves: Winter Session Highlights

The Jharkhand assembly's winter session will run from December 5 to 11, featuring key decisions by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Highlights include declaring 'clarias magur' as the state fish, establishing STEM labs, hotel development, and amendments to recruitment rules for state battalion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:30 IST
Jharkhand's Progressive Moves: Winter Session Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand assembly's winter session is scheduled from December 5 to 11, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. This decision emerged from a recent state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The session will span five working days, during which 18 proposals received cabinet approval. Notably, these include designating 'clarias magur' as the official state fish, aiming to conserve and promote its population. Further, the government aims to enhance educational infrastructure by setting up STEM laboratories in select district schools.

In economic developments, a 4-star hotel, 'Hotel Baidyanath Vihar', is set to be constructed in Deoghar under the PPP model. In law enforcement enhancements, amendments to recruitment rules for battalion officers were approved, setting new physical test standards for men and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

 Malta
2
Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean K...

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

 India
4
India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025