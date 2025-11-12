Jharkhand's Progressive Moves: Winter Session Highlights

The Jharkhand assembly's winter session is scheduled from December 5 to 11, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. This decision emerged from a recent state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The session will span five working days, during which 18 proposals received cabinet approval. Notably, these include designating 'clarias magur' as the official state fish, aiming to conserve and promote its population. Further, the government aims to enhance educational infrastructure by setting up STEM laboratories in select district schools.

In economic developments, a 4-star hotel, 'Hotel Baidyanath Vihar', is set to be constructed in Deoghar under the PPP model. In law enforcement enhancements, amendments to recruitment rules for battalion officers were approved, setting new physical test standards for men and women.

