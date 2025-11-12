Left Menu

Amol Acharjee's Political Journey: A Return to Congress Roots

Former West Bengal MLA Amol Acharjee rejoined the Congress after a stint with the BJP. Acharjee left the BJP citing lack of foothold in the party and returns to his roots, emphasizing his commitment to nationalist ideals. His return is seen as significant before the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:51 IST
  • India

In a significant political shift, former West Bengal MLA Amol Acharjee rejoined the Congress on Wednesday. This move comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state and marks Acharjee's departure from the BJP, where he struggled to make an impact since joining in 2021.

Acharjee, who had served two terms representing the Itahar assembly segment in Uttar Dinajpur as a TMC MLA, was denied a ticket by the TMC in 2021, prompting his brief foray into the BJP. However, citing a lack of alignment with BJP ideals, Acharjee re-embraced the Congress, a party he views as his political home.

The congress, represented by state observer Ghulam Ahmed Mir, state chief Shubhankar Sarkar, and district president Mohit Sengupta, welcomed Acharjee back. They underscored his return as part of a wider movement against perceived injustices in the state and a push for change led by grassroots leaders like Acharjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

