Dramatic Turn in Latur Politics: BJP Member's Desperate Protest

In a dramatic political incident from Latur district, Maharashtra, a BJP functionary attempted self-immolation over discontent with party nominations. Sanjay Gir, whose name was initially floated for a nominated corporator role, reacted in despair after the party selected another candidate, Pradeep More.

Gir's drastic action took place at the municipal corporation premises, where he doused himself with diesel. Thankfully, quick intervention by party members prevented potential tragedy. Gir expressed his anguish over the last-minute change, which left him deeply upset.

The BJP announced Devidas Kale, Pradeep More, and Bhima Bembalkar for key municipal roles, while the Congress nominated four corporators following their civic win. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also appointed a nominee. Tensions remain high as party supporters grapple with the decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)