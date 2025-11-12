Turmoil in Tunisia: Opposition Leaders Face Allegations of Prison Abuse
Jailed Tunisian opposition leader Jawhar Ben Mbarek faces allegations of assault by prison authorities during his hunger strike, highlighting the broader plight of political detainees. Accusations against President Saied's administration suggest a trend towards authoritarian rule. Other prominent figures are also on hunger strikes demanding release.
In a disturbing turn of events, the family of Jawhar Ben Mbarek, a leading Tunisian opposition figure, accused prison authorities of assaulting him to end his hunger strike. This strike, now in its second week, is a protest against charges he claims are fabricated.
Ben Mbarek's detention highlights growing concerns about President Kais Saied's regime, which critics argue is sliding into authoritarianism. Rights groups claim the government is misusing the judiciary to suppress dissent, a charge Saied has denied.
This situation is part of a larger movement involving other opposition leaders, whose hunger strikes underscore a collective demand for justice amid accusations of political persecution.
