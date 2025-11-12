Turmoil in Tunisia: Opposition Leaders Face Allegations of Prison Abuse

In a disturbing turn of events, the family of Jawhar Ben Mbarek, a leading Tunisian opposition figure, accused prison authorities of assaulting him to end his hunger strike. This strike, now in its second week, is a protest against charges he claims are fabricated.

Ben Mbarek's detention highlights growing concerns about President Kais Saied's regime, which critics argue is sliding into authoritarianism. Rights groups claim the government is misusing the judiciary to suppress dissent, a charge Saied has denied.

This situation is part of a larger movement involving other opposition leaders, whose hunger strikes underscore a collective demand for justice amid accusations of political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)