Left Menu

Turmoil in Tunisia: Opposition Leaders Face Allegations of Prison Abuse

Jailed Tunisian opposition leader Jawhar Ben Mbarek faces allegations of assault by prison authorities during his hunger strike, highlighting the broader plight of political detainees. Accusations against President Saied's administration suggest a trend towards authoritarian rule. Other prominent figures are also on hunger strikes demanding release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:47 IST
Turmoil in Tunisia: Opposition Leaders Face Allegations of Prison Abuse

In a disturbing turn of events, the family of Jawhar Ben Mbarek, a leading Tunisian opposition figure, accused prison authorities of assaulting him to end his hunger strike. This strike, now in its second week, is a protest against charges he claims are fabricated.

Ben Mbarek's detention highlights growing concerns about President Kais Saied's regime, which critics argue is sliding into authoritarianism. Rights groups claim the government is misusing the judiciary to suppress dissent, a charge Saied has denied.

This situation is part of a larger movement involving other opposition leaders, whose hunger strikes underscore a collective demand for justice amid accusations of political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
2
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global
3
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
4
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025