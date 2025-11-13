A profound division within Moldova's Orthodox community emerged as a key point of contention, highlighting the country's geopolitical struggle between Eastern and Western influences.

The Moldova Metropolis, linked to the Russian Orthodox Church, rejected any association with being termed a 'Russian church,' emphasizing its independence and service to diverse national groups in Moldova. However, the rival Metropolis of Bessarabia, affiliated with Romania, accused it of deceptively claiming a national representation.

Amidst Moldova's pro-European government's opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the church rift intensifies, impacting local clergy and communities. The ongoing religious and political tensions underscore Moldova's complex historical allegiances and current geopolitical challenges.

