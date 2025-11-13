Left Menu

Moldova's Orthodox Rift: Churches at Crossroads Amidst Political Tensions

A deepening rift in Moldova's Orthodox Christian community reflects broader geopolitical tensions. Two churches, one linked to Russia and the other to Romania, clash over identities and allegiance amidst Moldova's pro-European stance and Russian influence. Accusations of deception and decisions to strip priests of authority further strain relations.

A profound division within Moldova's Orthodox community emerged as a key point of contention, highlighting the country's geopolitical struggle between Eastern and Western influences.

The Moldova Metropolis, linked to the Russian Orthodox Church, rejected any association with being termed a 'Russian church,' emphasizing its independence and service to diverse national groups in Moldova. However, the rival Metropolis of Bessarabia, affiliated with Romania, accused it of deceptively claiming a national representation.

Amidst Moldova's pro-European government's opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the church rift intensifies, impacting local clergy and communities. The ongoing religious and political tensions underscore Moldova's complex historical allegiances and current geopolitical challenges.

