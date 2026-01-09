Left Menu

Kerala Church-Run Daily Questions Government's Claims on Christian Minority Welfare

A critical editorial in Deepika, run by the Kerala Catholic Church, accuses the state's Left government of misleading the public regarding the implementation of the Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations on Christian minority welfare. Despite government assurances, the report remains unpublished, fueling suspicions ahead of elections.

In a bold editorial, Deepika, the Kerala Catholic Church's publication, has openly challenged the state's Left government, questioning its transparency regarding the implementation of Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations. The scrutiny comes as the state approaches an election season, with significant attention on Christian minority welfare.

Just a day earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that the CPI(M)-led LDF government had pursued all actionable recommendations. However, Deepika pointed out that the report has remained unpublished for over two-and-a-half years, leaving the Christian community uninformed.

The Commission, initiated in 2020, aimed to address the educational and economic backwardness of Christian minorities. Despite government claims of progress, Deepika insists that the community sees no tangible benefits. The editorial demands full disclosure of the report, criticizing the government for opacity and raising questions on its true intents during this sensitive period.

