Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to embark on more domestic travels aimed at broadcasting his administration's commitment to reducing living expenses, sources revealed. This comes amid a backdrop of recent Republican electoral defeats partially attributed to rising inflation, which Trump blames on previous policies by Joe Biden.

The administration plans significant economic announcements in the coming days, including lowering import tariffs on products such as coffee and bananas. The strategy aims to swiftly alleviate price hikes and improve economic sentiment by the first half of 2026, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Following a turbulent election week, Trump is also reviving discussions on household rebate checks and a 50-year mortgage proposal to spur the housing market, although these ideas face criticism. With coffee prices already reacting to potential tariff cuts, these movements signify a push to address cost-of-living issues head-on.