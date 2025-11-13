Bihar Vote Counting Marred by EVM Allegations

Tensions are rising in Bihar as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleges misconduct by district officials in Rohtas. The party claims Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were covertly transferred into a counting center, prompting RJD supporters to gather in protest.

A video shared by RJD on X suggests potential vote tampering, following accusations that CCTV footage at the center was turned off. The party demands transparency from the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission of India, warning of protests at polling stations if clarifications aren't provided.

The allegations surface amidst a strict Model Code of Conduct in Patna, extending until November 16, as the state prepares for a crucial vote count on November 14. The elections, with a voter turnout of 66.9% across two phases, remain critical to Bihar's political landscape.

