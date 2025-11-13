Left Menu

Bihar Vote Counting Marred by EVM Allegations

RJD accuses Rohtas district administration of secretly moving EVMs into a counting center, sparking protests. The opposition demands CCTV footage release and threatens mass actions if clarifications are not provided. With Bihar's election under scrutiny, counting begins November 14 amid heightened tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:40 IST
RJD workers and supporters gathers outside a counting centre in Rohtas district of Bihar (Photo/X/@RJDforIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions are rising in Bihar as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleges misconduct by district officials in Rohtas. The party claims Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were covertly transferred into a counting center, prompting RJD supporters to gather in protest.

A video shared by RJD on X suggests potential vote tampering, following accusations that CCTV footage at the center was turned off. The party demands transparency from the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission of India, warning of protests at polling stations if clarifications aren't provided.

The allegations surface amidst a strict Model Code of Conduct in Patna, extending until November 16, as the state prepares for a crucial vote count on November 14. The elections, with a voter turnout of 66.9% across two phases, remain critical to Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

