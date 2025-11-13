Jesse Jackson Hospitalized: Civil Rights Icon Battles Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized and is under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization he founded in Chicago. As of Wednesday, Jackson is being monitored for this neurodegenerative condition.

The organization stated that Jackson has been managing the disease for over a decade. Initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, his condition was re-evaluated and confirmed as PSP in April. The Jackson family is grateful for the public's prayers during this challenging time.

The 84-year-old reverend has been a significant figure in the U.S. civil rights movement since the 1960s, having worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. Jackson, who publicly announced his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2017, has faced several health challenges, including hospitalizations for COVID-19 and head injuries. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, born from the merger of two social justice advocacy groups he founded, continues his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)