Left Menu

Bihar Awaits Verdict: NDA Optimistic Ahead of Election Results

With the assembly election results imminent, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar expresses confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory over the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Despite opposition claims, NDA leaders reiterate Nitish Kumar's candidacy for Chief Minister, positioning him as central to retaining power in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:58 IST
Bihar Awaits Verdict: NDA Optimistic Ahead of Election Results
Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar braces for the assembly election results, the political atmosphere is charged, with Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar confidently asserting a victorious outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasized that the public is unlikely to endorse Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister, predicting a landslide for the NDA.

The BJP and other NDA leaders have rallied around Nitish Kumar, supporting him as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his campaign trail, unequivocally backed Kumar, while Union Minister Amit Shah dispelled doubts about future leadership, stressing there's no vacancy for the post.

The anticipation builds as vote counting nears, with confidence buoyed by exit polls suggesting a favorable outcome for the NDA. Party workers have begun preparations for celebrations, eager to uphold Bihar's pride in what they expect to be a landmark victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

 India
2
Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

 India
3
Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

 India
4
Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025