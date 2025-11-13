Bihar Awaits Verdict: NDA Optimistic Ahead of Election Results
With the assembly election results imminent, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar expresses confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory over the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Despite opposition claims, NDA leaders reiterate Nitish Kumar's candidacy for Chief Minister, positioning him as central to retaining power in Bihar.
As Bihar braces for the assembly election results, the political atmosphere is charged, with Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar confidently asserting a victorious outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasized that the public is unlikely to endorse Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister, predicting a landslide for the NDA.
The BJP and other NDA leaders have rallied around Nitish Kumar, supporting him as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his campaign trail, unequivocally backed Kumar, while Union Minister Amit Shah dispelled doubts about future leadership, stressing there's no vacancy for the post.
The anticipation builds as vote counting nears, with confidence buoyed by exit polls suggesting a favorable outcome for the NDA. Party workers have begun preparations for celebrations, eager to uphold Bihar's pride in what they expect to be a landmark victory.
