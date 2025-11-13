Left Menu

BJP's Winning Confidence in Nagrota and Budgam Elections

BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar asserts the party's dominance in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies during ongoing elections. He criticized the National Conference for past failures and condemned a Delhi blast as a cowardly act, urging strict actions against perpetrators. Poll results are expected on November 14.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Shakti Raj Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Jammu and Kashmir minister, Shakti Raj Parihar, has expressed strong confidence in his party's performance in the ongoing elections, particularly in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies. Addressing the media, Parihar stated that the BJP is poised to lead with a clear margin in Nagrota, attributing the success to the people's immense faith in the party's leadership and policies.

He criticized the National Conference (NC), accusing them of failing the public over the years. According to Parihar, "The NC has done nothing for the welfare of common citizens. People are awakened and want progress over empty promises." An official statement documented his criticisms.

Parihar strongly condemned a recent blast in Delhi, labeling it a "cowardly act against humanity." He affirmed that such actions won't weaken the nation's resolve and called for strict measures against those responsible. The Doda MLA reiterated BJP's commitment to development and transparency, emphasizing that the upcoming verdict will uphold trust in the Prime Minister.

On November 11, during the Bihar election's second phase, bypolls occurred across eight assembly segments in six states and one union territory. In J&K, Nagrota saw a 34.47% turnout, while Budgam recorded 21.74% by 11 am. Budgam's by-election followed Omar Abdullah's resignation, while Nagrota's vacancy resulted from BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana's passing last year.

Votes for assembly bypolls will be counted on November 14, alongside the Bihar assembly election results.

