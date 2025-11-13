Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Settlers Attack West Bank Mosque

Israeli settlers attacked a mosque in the West Bank, torching parts of it and leaving graffiti in defiance of recent criticisms of settler violence. This incident reflects a spike in attacks just as Palestinians harvest olives, drawing international and domestic rebuke and highlighting tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiristiya | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a brazen act of defiance, Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque and vandalized it with hateful graffiti in the Palestinian village of Deir Istiya, central West Bank. This comes after top Israeli officials condemned related settler attacks against Palestinians. The mosque suffered damage to a wall, several Qurans, and carpeting during the attack.

Messages scrawled on the mosque referenced a rebuke by Maj. Gen Avi Bluth, adding to a disturbing trend of settler attacks in the region. This latest incident occurred as Palestinians engage in their annual olive harvest. October has seen a record number of such attacks according to the UN's humanitarian office.

The violence prompted reactions from high-profile figures such as Israel's largely ceremonial President Isaac Herzog and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who warned of the broader implications for regional stability. Despite international scrutiny, Israeli military and police face accusations of inadequately addressing settler violence, while the government, dominated by settlers' advocates, remains under pressure to act.

