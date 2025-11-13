Global Diplomacy Diaries: A Week of High-Profile Meetings and Summit Events
This global diary highlights a range of political and diplomatic events scheduled worldwide. Featuring high-level meetings between nations' leaders, it marks significant events like the G20 summit and state visits by various global figures. The diary chronicles these encounters, outlining potential topics of discussion from bilateral cooperation to regional security.
This week, the political stage is set for numerous high-profile meetings around the globe, as leaders gather to address pressing international issues. A key event is the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where various heads of state will convene to discuss economic and geopolitical crises.
In Europe, attention turns to Brussels, with a series of EU council meetings where economic, trade, and foreign affairs are on the agenda. Leaders from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East will also engage in diplomatic dialogues aimed at fostering international cooperation and development.
Notable state visits include King Abdullah II's visit to Singapore and Queen Letizia's state visit to China. Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, discussions between U.S. officials and Saudi Arabia aim to bolster defense agreements, illustrating a busy week in global diplomacy and international relations.