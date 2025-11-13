Left Menu

Ukraine's Sweeping Audit of State-Owned Enterprises

Following a major corruption scandal, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced an audit of all state-owned companies, with a focus on energy. The audit aims to scrutinize procurement processes and enforce accountability, resulting in the suspension of two cabinet ministers and potential reforms.

Kyiv | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:11 IST
  Ukraine

In the wake of a significant corruption scandal, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko declared a comprehensive audit of all state-owned enterprises, including those in the energy sector.

The government aims to investigate procurement practices thoroughly, ensuring transparency and integrity across departments.

The scandal has already led to the suspension of two ministers, underscoring the government's commitment to reform and accountability.

