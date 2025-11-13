Ukraine's Sweeping Audit of State-Owned Enterprises
Following a major corruption scandal, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced an audit of all state-owned companies, with a focus on energy. The audit aims to scrutinize procurement processes and enforce accountability, resulting in the suspension of two cabinet ministers and potential reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the wake of a significant corruption scandal, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko declared a comprehensive audit of all state-owned enterprises, including those in the energy sector.
The government aims to investigate procurement practices thoroughly, ensuring transparency and integrity across departments.
The scandal has already led to the suspension of two ministers, underscoring the government's commitment to reform and accountability.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- corruption
- audit
- energy
- state-owned
- accountability
- reform
- procurement
- government
- ministers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions
Students Push for Circus Reforms: Ban Animal Performances
Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices
Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally
Punjab Police Ensures Accountability After VIP Escort Incident