High-Stakes Decision: Counting Day for Dampa Assembly By-Election

The vote counting for the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district commenced under tight security. Triggered by the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, this election saw 83.07% voter turnout. With five candidates vying for the seat, results will be determined over five counting rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated vote counting for the Dampa assembly by-election began on Friday at 8 a.m., taking place at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex in Mizoram, amidst heightened security measures.

The election was necessitated following the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo earlier this year. The peaceful polling saw an impressive voter turnout, with 83.07% of 20,888 eligible voters casting their ballots.

Five candidates from various political outfits, including Zoram People's Movement, Mizo National Front, Congress, BJP, and the People's Conference party, are battling for the MLA position. The vote tally is undergoing a methodical process featuring five rounds, as stated by District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu.

