Left Menu

China and Thailand Forge Historic Connections: A Royal Welcome

Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomes Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the first Thai monarch to visit China in 50 years, highlighting China's role as a dependable economic partner. This visit underscores China's regional importance amidst declining U.S. influence in Asia and strengthens historically rooted trade ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:14 IST
China and Thailand Forge Historic Connections: A Royal Welcome
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a warm welcome to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, marking the first visit by a Thai monarch to China in 50 years. This diplomatic encounter signifies China's intent to position itself as a trustworthy neighbor and formidable economic ally in the region.

The arrival of the Thai royals, coupled with a recent visit from Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, has been highlighted by Chinese media as evidence of China's positive international relations. This comes in stark contrast to the unease created by U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.

China and Thailand's deepening relationship, which emerged significantly after the Cold War, now thrives on strong trade and investment connections. As China continues to play a critical role in ASEAN trade agreements, its influence in Asia grows, providing a counterbalance to waning U.S. involvement.

TRENDING

1
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

 India
2
PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concerns

PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concern...

 Pakistan
3
NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

 India
4
Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025