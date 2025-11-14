Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a warm welcome to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, marking the first visit by a Thai monarch to China in 50 years. This diplomatic encounter signifies China's intent to position itself as a trustworthy neighbor and formidable economic ally in the region.

The arrival of the Thai royals, coupled with a recent visit from Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, has been highlighted by Chinese media as evidence of China's positive international relations. This comes in stark contrast to the unease created by U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.

China and Thailand's deepening relationship, which emerged significantly after the Cold War, now thrives on strong trade and investment connections. As China continues to play a critical role in ASEAN trade agreements, its influence in Asia grows, providing a counterbalance to waning U.S. involvement.