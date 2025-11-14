Starmer and Reeves' Tax U-Turn Makes Headlines
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves reverse their decision to raise income tax rates before the upcoming budget release. Aston Martin considers a buyout with Saudi backing, while Elliott's fund supports a lawsuit against Rightmove. BBC apologizes to Donald Trump for a documentary edit.
In a significant policy reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves have abandoned plans to hike income tax rates. The decision emerges just weeks before the government's budget is scheduled for release on November 26, marking a strategic shift in fiscal policy.
In the automotive sector, Aston Martin's chair, Lawrence Stroll, is reportedly negotiating with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to privatize the luxury-car manufacturer. This potential deal aims to secure essential funding as the company faces mounting financial losses.
Furthermore, U.S. hedge fund Elliott's litigation team is backing a lawsuit against Rightmove, the UK's top property listing portal, alleging it imposes unreasonable charges on estate agents. Meanwhile, the BBC has issued a personal apology to former U.S. President Donald Trump over documentary content but denied any legal compensation claim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
