Starmer and Reeves' Tax U-Turn Makes Headlines

In a significant policy reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves have abandoned plans to hike income tax rates. The decision emerges just weeks before the government's budget is scheduled for release on November 26, marking a strategic shift in fiscal policy.

In the automotive sector, Aston Martin's chair, Lawrence Stroll, is reportedly negotiating with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to privatize the luxury-car manufacturer. This potential deal aims to secure essential funding as the company faces mounting financial losses.

Furthermore, U.S. hedge fund Elliott's litigation team is backing a lawsuit against Rightmove, the UK's top property listing portal, alleging it imposes unreasonable charges on estate agents. Meanwhile, the BBC has issued a personal apology to former U.S. President Donald Trump over documentary content but denied any legal compensation claim.

