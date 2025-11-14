MNF's Lalthangliana Leads in Dampa Bypoll

Mizo National Front's candidate R Lalthangliana holds a lead in the Dampa assembly bypoll, securing 6,027 votes against the ruling ZPM's Vanlalsailova, who has 5,437 votes, after the fourth counting round.

The bypoll was triggered by the death of former MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Polling took place peacefully with an impressive turnout of 83.07% as candidates from major parties vie for the seat.

