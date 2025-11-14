Left Menu

MNF's Lalthangliana Leads in Dampa Bypoll

R Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front is leading by 590 votes in the Dampa assembly seat bypoll after four rounds of counting, closely followed by Vanlalsailova of ZPM. The bypoll was held after MNF's Lalrintluanga Sailo passed away, with a high voter turnout of 83.07%.

Updated: 14-11-2025 10:14 IST
MNF's Lalthangliana Leads in Dampa Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Mizo National Front's candidate R Lalthangliana holds a lead in the Dampa assembly bypoll, securing 6,027 votes against the ruling ZPM's Vanlalsailova, who has 5,437 votes, after the fourth counting round.

The bypoll was triggered by the death of former MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Polling took place peacefully with an impressive turnout of 83.07% as candidates from major parties vie for the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

