Devyani Rana's Commanding Lead in Nagrota By-Election

Devyani Rana, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, is leading the by-election in Nagrota with a significant lead over her competitors. The by-election was necessary due to the passing of BJP MLA Devender Rana. The constituency witnessed over 75% voter turnout on November 11.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana has taken a commanding lead in the Nagrota by-election. As counting advanced, she surpassed her main rival, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh, by 5,267 votes.

By the third round, Rana had secured 11,581 votes. In comparison, her closest competition, the JKNPP candidate, tallied 4,280 votes. National Conference's Shamim Begum followed with 2,464 votes.

Rana, daughter of the late BJP MLA Devender Rana, maintained her lead from the outset. The by-election drew more than 75% of voters to the polls on November 11.

