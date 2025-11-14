Devyani Rana's Commanding Lead in Nagrota By-Election

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana has taken a commanding lead in the Nagrota by-election. As counting advanced, she surpassed her main rival, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh, by 5,267 votes.

By the third round, Rana had secured 11,581 votes. In comparison, her closest competition, the JKNPP candidate, tallied 4,280 votes. National Conference's Shamim Begum followed with 2,464 votes.

Rana, daughter of the late BJP MLA Devender Rana, maintained her lead from the outset. The by-election drew more than 75% of voters to the polls on November 11.