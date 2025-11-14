Left Menu

Congress Optimistic Amid NDA's Initial Lead in Bihar

As NDA shows an early lead in Bihar elections, Congress opts to wait for final results, believing in a Mahagathbandhan comeback. With concerns over alleged voting malpractice, Congress's Krishna Allavaru calls for a government serving Bihar's people better, highlighting longstanding governance issues under Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:59 IST
Congress Optimistic Amid NDA's Initial Lead in Bihar
Congress party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even as early trends indicated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised for a significant majority in the Bihar assembly elections, Krishna Allavaru, the Congress party's Bihar in-charge, urged patience. He expressed trust in a potential reversal of fortunes, underscoring the failure of Nitish Kumar's two-decade governance to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

"Trends are only for the start. We remain hopeful that a government will be formed that truly benefits the people of Bihar. After 20 years, if someone has not delivered, Mahagathbandhan deserves a chance," Allavaru told ANI, while voicing concerns over alleged vote theft, which has been protested by Congress and other parties.

The early numbers on Friday showed NDA leading well past the halfway mark with 159 seats. The BJP led in 69, and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in 67 constituencies. However, the Mahagathbandhan lagged behind, leading in only 76 seats, with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD holding 51 of those. The election involved 2,616 candidates and 12 parties across all constituencies, with no calls for repolling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice President Radhakrishnan in Vizag summit.

From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice Pres...

 India
2
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it conteste...

 India
3
Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.

Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes o...

 India
4
Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025