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Transitioning Leadership in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Resigns and Prepares for Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns from the Legislative Council following his recent election to the Rajya Sabha, stirring speculations of leadership change. Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav criticizes West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee for her political strategies. Anticipated contenders include BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Kumar's son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:33 IST
Transitioning Leadership in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Resigns and Prepares for Rajya Sabha
Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political transition, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is stepping down from the Bihar Legislative Council after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. The resignation complies with constitutional mandates, which state that an MLA must vacate their position within a stipulated timeframe after joining Parliament.

With Kumar's impending departure, political circles are abuzz with speculation about his successor. Likely contenders include BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar. The JD(U) leader is expected to take the Rajya Sabha oath on April 9, signaling a leadership shift in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of leveraging emotional tactics as a last resort before the upcoming state assembly elections. Banerjee had warned voters of potential restrictions on non-vegetarian food under BJP rule, an assertion that has sparked political debate.

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