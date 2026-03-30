Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar's Resignation Sparks Controversy

The resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the state legislative council has stirred emotions within the JD(U) and NDA. While some commend his leadership, the opposition claims he was coerced into leaving. Kumar and BJP's Nitin Nabin have shifted to the Rajya Sabha, raising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:53 IST
Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the state legislative council on Monday has unleashed a wave of emotional responses within the JD(U) and the National Democratic Alliance. Opposition parties allege that Kumar was coerced into stepping down, intensifying the political drama in the region.

Kumar, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, moved to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. The transition prompted vehement reactions from leaders within the ruling coalition, lamenting Kumar's departure. Legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh remarked on the prevalent discontent among Biharis.

Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, charged that Kumar's resignation was manipulated by the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi applauded Kumar's contribution to Bihar's development. The situation reflects the complex dynamics unfolding within Bihar's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsistencies

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsist...

 India
2
Punjab Uncovers Massive Tax Evasion in Hospitality Sector

Punjab Uncovers Massive Tax Evasion in Hospitality Sector

 India
3
Excelerate 2026: Paving the Path for India's Real Estate Future

Excelerate 2026: Paving the Path for India's Real Estate Future

 India
4
Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks

Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026