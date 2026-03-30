Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar's Resignation Sparks Controversy

The resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the state legislative council on Monday has unleashed a wave of emotional responses within the JD(U) and the National Democratic Alliance. Opposition parties allege that Kumar was coerced into stepping down, intensifying the political drama in the region.

Kumar, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, moved to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. The transition prompted vehement reactions from leaders within the ruling coalition, lamenting Kumar's departure. Legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh remarked on the prevalent discontent among Biharis.

Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, charged that Kumar's resignation was manipulated by the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi applauded Kumar's contribution to Bihar's development. The situation reflects the complex dynamics unfolding within Bihar's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)