Students Protest as Nitish Kumar's Resignation Marks Political Shift in Bihar

In a dramatic turn of events, students from Patna University took to the streets in protest on Monday during Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to inaugurate new administrative and academic buildings. The protesters accused the administration of excluding them from the ceremony, which they described as politically motivated.

The students criticized the event for its lack of inclusivity, questioning whether it was a mere political spectacle. 'For the inauguration ceremony of this building, neither the university administration, nor the Vice-Chancellor, nor a single student was invited,' the protesters lamented, as they rallied against the National Education Policy with slogans and posters.

Adding to the day's political developments, Nitish Kumar announced his resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council, a move that follows his recent election to the Rajya Sabha. Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh confirmed the acceptance of Kumar's resignation, marking an emotional moment for the state as accolades from the Janata Dal (United) echoed his impactful tenure in transforming Bihar into a developed state.