NDA Leads Bihar Polls as Mahagathbandhan Expresses Optimism Amid Allegations

In the latest developments from the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently leading, prompting Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh to advise caution in responding to initial trends. Singh optimistically stated that, based on the campaign, the Mahagathbandhan will eventually emerge victorious.

Concerns over the integrity of the electoral process were raised today when Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged significant voter deletions, predominantly affecting opposition supporters. Tagore emphasized that democracy cannot survive if the electoral field is not level from the start, questioning the ongoing voting legitimacy.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the crucial halfway mark, with leads in 167 out of 229 seats assessed so far. Lead positions by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) are solidifying their election campaign successes, despite remaining election controversy.

