NDA Leads Bihar Polls as Mahagathbandhan Expresses Optimism Amid Allegations

As the NDA leads the Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh remains hopeful for the Mahagathbandhan. Allegations of vote deletion by Congress MP Manickam Tagore raise concerns about democracy. NDA’s stronghold is confirmed by early trends, with BJP and JD(U) maintaining high conversion rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:00 IST
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest developments from the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently leading, prompting Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh to advise caution in responding to initial trends. Singh optimistically stated that, based on the campaign, the Mahagathbandhan will eventually emerge victorious.

Concerns over the integrity of the electoral process were raised today when Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged significant voter deletions, predominantly affecting opposition supporters. Tagore emphasized that democracy cannot survive if the electoral field is not level from the start, questioning the ongoing voting legitimacy.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the crucial halfway mark, with leads in 167 out of 229 seats assessed so far. Lead positions by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) are solidifying their election campaign successes, despite remaining election controversy.

