Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

As vote counting progresses in Bihar, Congress leader Pawan Khera labels the elections a tussle between CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the people. With Congress trailing and claiming voter manipulation, the spotlight shines on Kumar's influence. Initial trends suggest NDA leading, casting doubts on electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:36 IST
Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn during the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera has controversially described the ongoing vote counting as a direct standoff between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the populace of Bihar. The comments came as Congress found itself lagging significantly in the polls.

Speaking in New Delhi, Khera suggested that early trends indicate that Kumar is wielding significant influence over the electoral process. 'The people of Bihar are showing resilience,' he remarked, subtly hinting at alleged attempts to skew the vote—an assertion he attributes to actions by CEC Kumar.

As data from the Election Commission reveals Congress leading in just seven constituencies, a stark contrast to their 2020 performance of 19 wins, the National Democratic Alliance maintains a commanding lead. Meanwhile, opposition voices, like Congress MP Manickam Tagore, have alleged voter deletions stifling democratic fairness, calling for scrutiny into electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

