Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

In an unexpected turn during the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera has controversially described the ongoing vote counting as a direct standoff between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the populace of Bihar. The comments came as Congress found itself lagging significantly in the polls.

Speaking in New Delhi, Khera suggested that early trends indicate that Kumar is wielding significant influence over the electoral process. 'The people of Bihar are showing resilience,' he remarked, subtly hinting at alleged attempts to skew the vote—an assertion he attributes to actions by CEC Kumar.

As data from the Election Commission reveals Congress leading in just seven constituencies, a stark contrast to their 2020 performance of 19 wins, the National Democratic Alliance maintains a commanding lead. Meanwhile, opposition voices, like Congress MP Manickam Tagore, have alleged voter deletions stifling democratic fairness, calling for scrutiny into electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)