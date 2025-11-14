Electrifying Celebrations as NDA Seizes Commanding Lead in Bihar Elections

Electrifying celebrations erupted at the JD(U) headquarters as the NDA secured a commanding lead in the 243-member Bihar assembly elections. Party workers burst into ecstatic scenes, lighting firecrackers and smearing 'gulaal' amidst drumming sounds, while constantly checking their mobile phones for Election Commission updates.

A giant image of Nitish Kumar soared above the jubilant crowd, its edges flapping in the November breeze, signifying confidence in the JD(U)'s own 76-seat lead. Excited chants of 'Nitish ji ki paanchvi jeet likhi ja chuki hai', echoed, underscoring their anticipation of an assured victory.

As the BJP and allies like LJP (RV) and HAM(S) augmented the NDA's surge, the fervor heightened further. Streets were soon littered with firecracker remnants and 'gulaal'-covered surfaces, capturing the jubilant spirit of a party that believed it witnessed history repeat itself once again.