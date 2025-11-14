Left Menu

AIMIM Makes Strong Showing in Bihar Polls

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is leading in three seats in the Bihar assembly elections, with candidates ahead in Kochadhaman, Amour, and Baisi. As counting continues, the ruling NDA is ahead in 166 seats, while AIMIM remains independent of major coalitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST
AIMIM Makes Strong Showing in Bihar Polls
  • Country:
  • India

As the vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections proceeds, the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading in three significant constituencies, according to reports from the Election Commission.

Md Sarawar Alam is ahead in Kochadhaman by 4,370 votes, Akhtarul Iman holds an 8,956 vote lead in Amour, and Ghulam Sarwar is leading in Baisi by 5,139 votes. These areas are part of Seemanchal, known for its substantial Muslim demographic.

The AIMIM has chosen to contest these elections independently, staying apart from NDA or opposition INDIA bloc coalitions. Although the NDA is currently leading with 166 seats, the election results remain fluid as multiple rounds of counting are still to be completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

 India
2
Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors

Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors

 India
3
Tanker Takes Unexpected Turn: High Seas Suspicion

Tanker Takes Unexpected Turn: High Seas Suspicion

 Global
4
Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre

Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025