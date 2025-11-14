AIMIM Makes Strong Showing in Bihar Polls

As the vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections proceeds, the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading in three significant constituencies, according to reports from the Election Commission.

Md Sarawar Alam is ahead in Kochadhaman by 4,370 votes, Akhtarul Iman holds an 8,956 vote lead in Amour, and Ghulam Sarwar is leading in Baisi by 5,139 votes. These areas are part of Seemanchal, known for its substantial Muslim demographic.

The AIMIM has chosen to contest these elections independently, staying apart from NDA or opposition INDIA bloc coalitions. Although the NDA is currently leading with 166 seats, the election results remain fluid as multiple rounds of counting are still to be completed.

