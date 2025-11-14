Karol Nawrocki: Poland's Right-Wing Crusader

Karol Nawrocki, Poland's newly elected president, has made a strong impression within his first 100 days in office, embracing a nationalist agenda. Nawrocki positions himself as a defender of conservative values while gaining traction among far-right supporters by opposing LGBTQ+ rights and NATO membership for Ukraine.

Nawrocki's unexpected rise to the presidency, backed by an endorsement from former US President Donald Trump, defied expectations of a liberal win. His populist appeal and historic links to right-wing media platforms have aided his political ascent, capturing the support of Poland's conservative electorate.

Known for vetoing liberal-pushed draft laws and his combative stance, Nawrocki challenges Poland's centrist government. Experts suggest his influence could reshape the political landscape, potentially positioning him as a future leader of the Polish right.

(With inputs from agencies.)