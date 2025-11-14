Aga Syed Muntazir Leads in Budgam Bypoll
Aga Syed Muntazir, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, securing more than 2,000 votes over his nearest rival, Aga Syed Mehmood of the National Conference. The bypoll was prompted by Omar Abdullah vacating the seat.
Aga Syed Muntazir, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading in the Budgam assembly bypoll, surpassing his closest competitor, National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, with a margin exceeding 2,000 votes.
According to the Election Commission's reports, Muntazir had garnered 8,690 votes compared to Mehmood's 6,656 after six rounds of counting in the Budgam bypoll, which involves a total of 17 counting rounds.
The bypoll witnessed a voter turnout of 50.02 percent out of the 1.26 registered voters, following the vacancy left by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who shifted focus to his family stronghold in Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in the previous assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
