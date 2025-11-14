Left Menu

Jay Dholakia Leads Charge in High-Stakes Nuapada By-Election

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is leading with over 40,000 votes in the Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha. With 12 rounds of counting completed, Dholakia has 59,366 votes, followed by BJD's Snehangini Chhuria with 19,053 votes. The election is a significant test for BJP and BJD leadership in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST
In a pivotal moment for Odisha's political landscape, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has taken a commanding lead in the Nuapada assembly by-election, amassing over 40,000 votes.

After 12 rounds of counting, Dholakia has secured 59,366 votes, significantly outpacing his closest competitor, Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD, who garnered 19,053 votes, while Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi remains in third place.

This by-election is critical for the BJP as it marks the first electoral test after establishing its government in Odisha. Both Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are heavily invested, making it a prestige battle and a measure of political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

