NDA Set for Historic Victory in Bihar as Voters Reaffirm Trust

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar and backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised for a historic victory in Bihar. The coalition's focus on employment, development, and stability has resonated with voters, reaffirming confidence in their governance model, as they lead in 201 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:04 IST
HAM national president Santosh Kumar Suman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in the Bihar elections, reinforcing its foothold under the dual leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha national president, Santosh Kumar Suman, expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing their commitment to generating employment opportunities.

"Grateful to the people of Bihar, the government will work tirelessly for their development," Suman stated, vowing to utilize the mandate to further their developmental agenda. Nitish Kumar will be reinstated as the Chief Minister, with the support of an invigorated NDA, determined to maintain Modi's strategic assistance in state schemes.

The NDA's impending victory underscores widespread voter trust, as it leads in 201 seats. The BJP is spearheading 91 of these, with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) claiming 81, according to the Election Commission's latest tally. Despite growing voter fatigue, the alliance's united front focuses on welfare, infrastructure, and social schemes, heralding a new era for Bihar.

