Bihar's Victory Wave: NDA's Historic Win Fueled by Modi and Nitish's Leadership

In both Patna and New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers began celebrations following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s anticipated sweeping victory in Bihar. Party members were seen dancing, singing, and sharing seats amidst the triumph, featuring a chariot adorned with Prime Minister Modi's image. A party worker expressed sentiments, saying, "Dhairya rakho mere bhagwan Modi par."

This evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at the party's national headquarters. This follows the NDA's strong lead in Bihar, fueled by the popularity of both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Modi. Predicted outcomes suggest a historic win, potentially surpassing their 2010 success when they secured 206 seats.

Current polls reflect renewed voter confidence in the leadership duo, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA leading in a total of 201 seats, including BJP at 91, JDU at 81, LJP at 21, HAM at 4, and RLM at 4, as of 1:30 PM data from the Election Commission. In contrast, the opposition RJD leads in 27, Congress in 4, CPI(ML) in 4, CPI-M in 1, accumulating 36 seats overall. The BSP and AIMIM each lead in one and five seats respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)