NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Resounding Victory Amid Skyrocketing Approval

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar, is on the verge of a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, according to current projections. Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh expressed deep appreciation for the electorate's mandate, crediting the allegiance to Prime Minister Modi and the NDA.

As per the latest updates from the Election Commission of India, the ruling NDA's lead has surpassed 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in 91 seats, the Janata Dal (United) in 82, Lok Janshakti Party in 21, Hindustani Awam Morcha in 5, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in 4.

Current trends are a testament to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring popularity. As the NDA rallies for a historic victory exceeding the 2010 record of 206 seats, Modi is set to address BJP workers this evening, celebrating what could be a landmark triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)