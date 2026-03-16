BJP and AAP Clash Over Mid-Day Meal NGO Contracts in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a heated exchange on Monday regarding the extension of contracts for NGOs tasked with providing mid-day meals to students in civic schools. This debate follows the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) contemplating the blacklisting of six NGOs over unhygienic kitchen conditions, as reported by PTI.

AAP's Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, criticized the BJP for extending agreements with the organizations previously flagged for deficiencies. "While BJP leaders in the MCD's education department have been identifying kitchen shortcomings, they paradoxically continue extending contracts," Narang stated.

MCD Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Sharma responded by characterizing the charges as "baseless." He mentioned that the extensions are temporary, expiring on March 31, and assured that future meals will be sourced from new NGOs, as detailed in the PM-POSHAN Scheme.