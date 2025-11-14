BJP-JD(U) Alliance Triumphs in Bihar: A Strategic Turn for 2025

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) plans to replicate its electoral success in Bihar, setting its sights on the 2025 state assembly elections. Boosted by a sweeping victory in the recent polls, the alliance surpassed the 200-seat mark, affirming the strength of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's campaign.

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Opposition Leader, emphasized the win as a precursor to political gains in Bengal. Kumar, celebrated for effective governance, displayed resilience against growing discontent and political realignments, showcasing a renewed citizen trust as evidenced by the current election trends.

The cohesive BJP-JD(U) force redefined the state's electoral landscape with a focus on welfare, infrastructure, and stability, abstaining from electoral violence. This campaign strategy, coupled with a disciplined voter base, promises further solidification of their political foothold in Bihar.

