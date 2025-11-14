Left Menu

BJP-JD(U) Alliance Triumphs in Bihar: A Strategic Turn for 2025

The National Democratic Alliance's impressive performance in the Bihar elections has set a precedent for the 2025 state assembly elections. Nitish Kumar's leadership, with support from PM Modi, secured 202 seats, underscoring voter trust despite challenges. This victory highlights Bihar's shift towards development and effective governance.

Updated: 14-11-2025 14:57 IST
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) plans to replicate its electoral success in Bihar, setting its sights on the 2025 state assembly elections. Boosted by a sweeping victory in the recent polls, the alliance surpassed the 200-seat mark, affirming the strength of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's campaign.

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Opposition Leader, emphasized the win as a precursor to political gains in Bengal. Kumar, celebrated for effective governance, displayed resilience against growing discontent and political realignments, showcasing a renewed citizen trust as evidenced by the current election trends.

The cohesive BJP-JD(U) force redefined the state's electoral landscape with a focus on welfare, infrastructure, and stability, abstaining from electoral violence. This campaign strategy, coupled with a disciplined voter base, promises further solidification of their political foothold in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

