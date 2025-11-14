Bihar's Election Sensation: Echoes of Maharashtra's Political Drama
Political turmoil unfolds as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Bihar election results were aligned with BJP's national agenda. With NDA leading impressively, results mirror Maharashtra's earlier pattern. Allegations of electoral tactics surface, suggesting a premeditated sweep orchestrated in collaboration with the Election Commission.
Bihar's political landscape witnessed a seismic shift as the NDA, led by the BJP, surged ahead in the assembly elections, capturing over 180 out of 243 seats. With this impressive lead, the results appeared to follow the previously observed 'Maharashtra pattern', leading to widespread discussions and controversies over alleged electoral strategies.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut voiced strong allegations, claiming that the election outcome was not unexpected, accusing the Election Commission and the BJP of collaborating to implement their national agenda. His statements stirred a critical assessment of the electoral win, likening it to the trends observed in Maharashtra's elections.
Posts on social media platforms by Raut highlighted a narrative of preordained results, questioning the integrity of the process. The opposition's unforeseen collapse has now sparked debates about the electoral process and triggered calls for greater scrutiny of the alliance dynamics in Indian politics.
