AAP Clinches Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll
The AAP retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat with candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by over 12,000 votes. Celebrations erupted as the ruling party reinforced its stronghold, marking its sixth bypoll win since assuming power in March 2022.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a decisive victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll on Friday, with candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes. This win solidified AAP's dominance in the region.
Harmeet Singh Sandhu amassed 42,649 votes compared to Randhawa's 30,558, according to the Election Commission's website. Jubilant scenes unfolded at AAP offices in Tarn Taran and Chandigarh as party members celebrated with traditional dances and fireworks, underscoring the significance of this electoral triumph.
This bypoll was critical for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling party. It witnessed a voter turnout of 60.95%, with 15 candidates competing for the seat, which became vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. AAP's victory marks its sixth success out of seven bypolls since March 2022.
