SC Scrutinizes Bail Conditions of Ex-Minister in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, seeking its response on a plea by former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji. Balaji, who is embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam, petitioned for the relaxation of his existing bail conditions.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the ED to clarify if Balaji's physical appearances are still required under the terms of his bail. Despite opposition from the ED, which argued the conditions were crucial for the trial's smooth progress, Balaji's counsel, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, maintained they were now unnecessary.

Sibal pointed out that Balaji, who was arrested on June 14, 2023, and has appeared before the ED 116 times, has been compliant throughout the process. The court had granted him bail on September 26, 2024. Balaji requested amendments to two conditions, including mandatory weekly appearances.

Balaji's legal troubles stem from his time as Transport Minister during the AIADMK government, with allegations dating back to 2015. The Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) against him was rooted in three FIRs from 2018 concerning a cash-for-job scandal. After joining the DMK in 2018, Balaji became electricity Minister when the party rose to power in 2021.