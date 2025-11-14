NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Implications and Insights
The NDA's resounding triumph in the Bihar assembly polls reflects a significant rejection of the Congress, formerly part of the Opposition. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan highlighted the electorate's preference for stability over 'jungle raj,' pointing out the implications for upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai.
The NDA has emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, marking a significant gain against the Congress, part of the Opposition coalition. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan remarked on this development, noting Congress's nationwide rejection.
Chavan emphasized the victory as a signal against a return to 'jungle raj,' referencing the 1990s RJD-led government. With the BJP and JD(U) at the helm, supported by PM Narendra Modi, the NDA is on course for a sweeping win.
The Bihar results forecast a similar approach for the Mumbai municipal polls, with Chavan and minister Ashish Shelar hopeful for a decisive outcome in favor of the Mahayuti coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
