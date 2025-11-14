Left Menu

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Implications and Insights

The NDA's resounding triumph in the Bihar assembly polls reflects a significant rejection of the Congress, formerly part of the Opposition. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan highlighted the electorate's preference for stability over 'jungle raj,' pointing out the implications for upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:05 IST
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Implications and Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA has emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, marking a significant gain against the Congress, part of the Opposition coalition. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan remarked on this development, noting Congress's nationwide rejection.

Chavan emphasized the victory as a signal against a return to 'jungle raj,' referencing the 1990s RJD-led government. With the BJP and JD(U) at the helm, supported by PM Narendra Modi, the NDA is on course for a sweeping win.

The Bihar results forecast a similar approach for the Mumbai municipal polls, with Chavan and minister Ashish Shelar hopeful for a decisive outcome in favor of the Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025