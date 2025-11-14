NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Implications and Insights

The NDA has emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, marking a significant gain against the Congress, part of the Opposition coalition. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan remarked on this development, noting Congress's nationwide rejection.

Chavan emphasized the victory as a signal against a return to 'jungle raj,' referencing the 1990s RJD-led government. With the BJP and JD(U) at the helm, supported by PM Narendra Modi, the NDA is on course for a sweeping win.

The Bihar results forecast a similar approach for the Mumbai municipal polls, with Chavan and minister Ashish Shelar hopeful for a decisive outcome in favor of the Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)