Bihar's Election Victory: Implications for West Bengal's Political Future

The recent landslide victory of the NDA in Bihar has placed the BJP in a strategically strong position, potentially allowing them to form a government independently of Nitish Kumar.

This political boost might energize the saffron camp for the forthcoming elections in West Bengal. Key factors—Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, dole politics, and the participation of women voters—will play pivotal roles in these dynamics.

While prominent BJP figures like Giriraj Singh have already aimed their sights on Bengal, experts caution that TMC can still counteract given its established voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)